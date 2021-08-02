wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Says She’s Off Crutches, SummerSlam Playing In Theaters, Championship Coloring Book Coming

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya WWE Money in the Bank

– Natalya is continuing her recovery after undergoing ankle surgery, and gave a new update for fans. The co-Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter on Monday to note that she’s gotten rid of her crutches because “They got on my nerves”:

– WWE Summerslam will be playing in a number of theaters through Iconic Events when it airs live on August 21st. You can find out more details here.

– Tuzzpop has announced that the WWE Official Championship Coloring Book will release through them on October 26th:

