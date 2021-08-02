wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Says She’s Off Crutches, SummerSlam Playing In Theaters, Championship Coloring Book Coming
– Natalya is continuing her recovery after undergoing ankle surgery, and gave a new update for fans. The co-Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter on Monday to note that she’s gotten rid of her crutches because “They got on my nerves”:
Day three. Got rid of the crutches today. They got on my nerves. #unbreakable https://t.co/b9N7DroSm0
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 2, 2021
– WWE Summerslam will be playing in a number of theaters through Iconic Events when it airs live on August 21st. You can find out more details here.
– Tuzzpop has announced that the WWE Official Championship Coloring Book will release through them on October 26th:
Happy #NationalColoringBookDay! Here's a ✨sneak peek✨ at something coming in October from our partnership with @WWE! We are beyond excited for this and can't wait to share more with all the #WWE fans out there! #BeeAReader 🐝 pic.twitter.com/deMdRVR7YX
— little bee books (@littlebeebooks) August 2, 2021
