WWE News: Natalya on Returning to Canada, Kofi Kingston E3 2019 Vlog, The Miz’s Funniest Parenting Moments
– WWE released a backstage promo clip featuring Natalya from last night’s WWE live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Natalya was in action at the event and lost to Lacey Evans. You can check out that backstage promo clip after her match below. She spoke about how special it is for her to return to Canada and getting a great reception from the fans.
It’s always good for @NatbyNature to be home in 🇨🇦! #WWEWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/Ywr3whiKz4
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019
– UpUpDownDown has released a new vlog where Kofi Kingston shows off his Dragon Ball Z Majin Buu Kicks at E3 2019. You can check out that video below.
– In celebration of Father’s Day this weekend, USA Network released a video featuring The Miz’s funniest parenting momentsf rom Miz & Mrs.. You can check out that clip below.
