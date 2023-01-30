WWE News: Natalya Comments on Royal Rumble Ring Gear, UpUpDownDown Winter Formal

– Natalya wore some special gear for last night’s Royal Rumble, and she took to social media to explain its significance. Nattie posted to her Twitter account on Sunday, sharing a photo of the gear and writing:

“The costume designer who made this outfit for me, Julie, also designed the very first ever Hart Foundation gear with her sister, Terry. They were the ones who came up with the concept of The Hart Foundation wearing pink and black.”

The costume designer who made this outfit for me, Julie, also designed the very first ever Hart Foundation gear with her sister, Terry. They were the ones who came up with the concept of The Hart Foundation wearing pink and black. 💕🖤 pic.twitter.com/fyxKs535M8 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 29, 2023

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown is the “winter formal” episode. You can see the video below, described as follows: