WWE News: Natalya Says It’s Time to Shut Becky Lynch’s Mouth, AJ Styles WWE Now Interview, Bully Ray on Original TLC Match

– Earlier today, Natalya posted a tweet ahead of her upcoming title match against Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. Natalya gets her shot against Lynch later tonight. You can check out her tweet below.

The Man says I’ve done “nothing.” Really?? Time to shut your mouth for once and get down to business. You quit once, you’ll quit again tonight. Unlike you, Becky, this is all I’ve ever dreamed of. #AndNew #SummerSlam 🇨🇦👊 pic.twitter.com/tN686qM0aK — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 11, 2019

– The full WWE Now interview with AJ Styles ahead of Summerslam 2019 is now available. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray posted a tweet today looking back at the original TLC match at Summerslam 2000, which featured The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian for the WWE tag team titles. You can check out his tweet below.

Bully Ray wrote, “19yrs ago at #SummerSlam the 6 of us took the brass ring and shattered the glass ceiling. Happy 19th anniversary to my brothers and THANKS to every fan who has shown appreciation for our hard work. Then – Now – FOREVER.”