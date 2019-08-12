WWE News: Natalya Says She’s Not Done With Becky Lynch, Network Programming Preview, Bella Twins Attend Teen Choice 2019

– Natalya lost to Becky Lynch in their Submission match last night at Summerslam, but it seems like she’s still not done with their feud. Natalya posted the following tweet after their match was over.

Nattie wrote, “We talked it. We walked it. I meant it. I respect you. This isn’t over. I’m still going to take your title.”

We talked it. We walked it. I meant it. I respect you. This isn’t over. I’m still going to take your title. pic.twitter.com/duUVnykNIV — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 12, 2019

– WWE released a preview for what’s coming up on the WWE Network following last night’s Summerslam 2019 event. You can check out that preview below.

– Access and FOX have released videos of The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) attending the Teen Choice Awards 2019. You can check out those videos below.



