WWE Negotiating Free-to-Air Highlights Package For the UK

– WWE is working on bringing a free-to-air highlights package to fans in the UK, according to a new report. SportsBusiness Media reports that WWE is currently negotiating with broadcasters for the package, which would be the first time the company was free-to-air in the country since the early 2000s when it had a highlights show on Channel 4.

The goal of the package is to increase the company’s exposure to the product. The package would begin airing in 2020 and was carved out of the multi-year deal that WWE signed with BT to air Raw and Smackdown in the UK, which also begins in 2020.