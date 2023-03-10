wrestling / News

WWE Negotiating To Hold A Stadium Event In Australia

March 10, 2023
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the state government of Western Australia is currently negotiating with WWE for a “major” stadium event in the country. WWE has previously held stadium events in the country before, most notably Melbourne for two of them, including Super Show-Down in 2018.

While a city has not been announced, it is likely that it will be Perth, which has hosted UFC events in the past.

