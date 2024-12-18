wrestling / News
WWE Will Stream Netflix Kickoff Special Later Today, Note on Current Attendance
WWE is set to stream their upcoming Netflix kickoff special later today from their headquarters in Stamford. The special airs at 2 PM ET. PWInsider reports that here are currently 400-500 fans in attendance. Those advertised include Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Liv Morgan, CM Punk and Solo Sikoa.
