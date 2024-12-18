wrestling / News

WWE Will Stream Netflix Kickoff Special Later Today, Note on Current Attendance

December 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Netflix, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

WWE is set to stream their upcoming Netflix kickoff special later today from their headquarters in Stamford. The special airs at 2 PM ET. PWInsider reports that here are currently 400-500 fans in attendance. Those advertised include Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Liv Morgan, CM Punk and Solo Sikoa.

