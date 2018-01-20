wrestling / News
Today’s Live WWE Network Schedule: This Week in WWE, Mixed Match Challenge, and Monday night War
– Here is the live streaming program schedule for the WWE Network for today (EST):
10:00 AM: WWE Beyond The Ring (Managers)
11:30 AM: WWE Music Power 10
12:00 PM: Mid-South Wrestling (June 19, 1982)
1:00 PM: Celebrating 25 Years Of Raw
2:00 PM: WWE Music Power 10
2:30 PM: Mixed Match Challenge
3:00 PM: This Week In WWE (New)
3:30 PM: Table For 3 (Bischoff, Cornette, Hayes)
4:00 PM: WWE Beyond The Ring (Managers)
5:30 PM: WWE Photo Shoot (Cesaro)
6:00 PM: Monday Night War (International Superstars)
7:00 PM: WWE Unfiltered (Jericho)
7:30 PM: Mixed Match Challenge
8:00 PM: This Week In WWE
8:30 PM: Table For 3 (Bischoff, Cornette, Hayes)
9:00 PM: Celebrating 25 Years Of Raw
10:00 PM: NXT TV replay
11:00 PM: This Week In WWE
11:30 PM: Table For 3 (Bischoff, Cornette, Hayes)