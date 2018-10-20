WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Road to Evolution, House Hardy Halloween Special

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Monday, October 22 after Raw will have a new Road to Evolution special. The special is also set to air on the USA Network and the E! Network.

– Wednesday, October 24 will feature a new edition of NXT UK. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* Dakota Kai vs. Killer Kelly

* Zack Gibson speaks out

* Tyler Bate vs. Wolfgang

– Wednesday night will also feature the 100th episode of 205 Live. Here’s the lineup for next week’s show:

* Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado

* Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali (Falls Count Anywhere)

– Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST will have a new edition of NXT. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* EC3 vs. Adam Cole

* Mia Yim vs. Aaliyah

* Kassius Ohno in action

* Nikki Cross will appear

* William Regal will make the official announcement regarding the NXT Championship match for Takeover: Wargames 2018

– Episode eight of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will air at 9:00 pm EST on Wednesday. Here are the semifinal matches set for next week’s show. The winners will face each other at Evolution.

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

* Meiko Satomura vs. Toni Storm

– The WWE Network debut of Mixed Match Challenge 2 will feature the following matchups on Thursday:

* Raw Division: Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Natalya and Bobby Roode

* Smackdown Live Division: The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

– Friday at 8:00 pm EST will have a new edition of This Week in WWE.

– Sunday at 6:00 pm EST will feature the WWE Evolution Kickoff show. The event will then start at 7:00 pm EST.

– Following Evolution, there will be a House Hardy Halloween Special. Here’s the synopsis for the special:

“Bear witness as Woken Matt, Brother Nero and the rest of House Hardy prepare for a night of mayhem at their unprecedented Halloween Ball!”