WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Wargames, Survivor Series, and AJ Styles on WWE 365

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– As mentioned earlier, there will be a new edition of WWE Ride Along on Monday after Raw. The episode will feature The Riott Squad and Edge and Christian.

– Wednesday will feature a double-shot of NXT UK at 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm EST.

– Then at 7:00 pm EST on Tuesday will be a new edition of 205 Live. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa

* Cedric Alexander vs. Lio Rush

– Then at 8:00 pm EST, it will be a new edition of NXT. Here’s the synopsis for next week:

“On the final episode before NXT TakeOver: WarGames, both teams competing in the WarGames Match look to gain an early advantage.”

– Thursday at 9:50 pm EST will feature the next edition of Mixed Match Challenge 2. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* Raw Division: Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and Bobby Lashley

* Smackdown Live Division: The Miz and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles

– Friday at 7:30 pm EST will feature This Week in WWE.

– Saturday at 6:00 pm EST will feature the Kickoff show for NXT TakeOver: Wargames. The show will then kick off at 7:00 pm EST.

– Saturday at 9:30 pm EST will feature the WWE Chronicle showcasing Dean Ambrose. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Get a candid look at Dean Ambrose’s life inside and outside the ring, including his epic return and his shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins.”

– Then on Sunday at 5:00 pm EST, it will be the Survivor Series Kickoff show. The Survivor Series event will then start at 7:00 pm EST.

– The WWE Network will then air WWE 365: AJ Styles at 11:00 pm EST. Here’s a synopsis below:

“Relive AJ Styles’ historic year as WWE Champion both in and out of the ring, and witness The Phenomenal One as you’ve never seen him before!”