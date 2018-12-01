WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai Set for NXT, New Edge and Christian

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Here’s the synopsis for next week’s episode of the Edge and Christian Show, which will debut after Raw on Monday:

“Edge, Christian and the gang embark on an EPIC adventure, encountering friends and foes along their search for some very unlikely treasure!”

– Wednesday will feature two shows of NXT UK. Here’s the synopsis for the 3:00 pm EST show:

“The returning Travis Banks confronts Wolfgang and his allies. Flash Morgan Webster takes on Jordan Devlin in the main event.”

Here is what is on tap for NXT UK at 4:00 pm EST:

“Travis Banks and Wolfgang face each other in a main event showdown. Plus, Rhea Ripley, Ligero and many more in action!”

– Wednesday at 7:00 pm EST will feature a new edition of 205 Live. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak

* Lucha House Party vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis (Tornado Tag Rules)

– Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST will be a new edition of NXT. Here’s the matches for next week:

* Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez

* Forgotten Sons vs. Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carillo

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will appear and address the crowd at Full Sail

– There will be a new WWE Network Collection Spotlight on Thursday at 8:00 pm EST showcasing the 2018 Match of the Year and the new nWo collection.

– The latest WWE Network debut of Mixed Match Challenge 2 will be on at 9:20 with the following matches:

* Charlotte and Jeff Hardy versus R-Truth and Carmella

* Naomi and Jimmy Uso versus The Miz and Asuka

– Friday at 7:30 pm EST will be a new edition of This Week in WWE.