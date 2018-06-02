WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane on NXT, Money in the Bank Collection Preview, and UK Tournament Bracketology

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– On Tuesday, June 5, there will be a new edition of 205 Live.

– Wednesday, June 6 will feature a new edition of NXT. Here is the lineup for next week’s show:

* Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch

* Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane

* Tommaso Ciampa set to address the Chicago Street Fight with Johnny Gargano set for Takeover: Chicago II

– Wednesday, a new episode of Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard will be available on demand. The new episode focuses on the WWE ECW relaunch.

– Thursday will feature a new UK Championship Tournament Bracketology special. The show will be hosted by Nigel McCguinness and Charly Caruso. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Also on Thursday, starting at 8:30 pm EST, there will be a new WWE Network Collection Spotlight with a preview of the new Money in the Bank Collection.

– Friday will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE at 8:00 pm EST.