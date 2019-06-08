WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: KUSHIDA Submission Match, British Strong Style Six-Man Tag

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– As noted, Table For 3 on the WWE Network Monday after Raw this week will feature a Riott Squad reunion with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

– Tuesday will feature a new episode 205 Live at 10:00 pm EST. The show will feature Lucha House Party vs. The Singh Brothers.

– A new episode of NXT UK will be available on Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST. The show will British Strong Style vs. Imperium in a six-man tag team match. Also, Ilja Dragunov will have a match. Xia Brookside is also set to appear.

– A new episode of NXT airs on Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. The show will feature the following lineup:

* Drew Gulak vs. Kushida in a Submission Match

* Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly)

– Friday will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE at 7:30 PM EST.