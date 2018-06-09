WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: NXT TakeOver, Money in the Bank, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– As previously reported, there will be a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot on Monday following Raw. The next episode will feature Goldust.

– On Tuesday, June 12, there will be a new episode of 205 Live. Next week’s show will feature a six-man tag team match with Lucha House Party (Gran Metallik, Lince Dorado and Kalisto) vs. Jack Gallagher, Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak.

– Also on Tuesday, there will be a new edition of WWE Marquee Matches showcasing Smackdown Money in the Bank Match from 2011, which Daniel Bryan won.

– On Wednesday, there will be a new edition of NXT. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* Kyle O’Reilly challenges Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship

* NXT Champion Aleister Black addresses the crowd

– Also on Wednesday, a new edition of Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard highlighting AJ Styles will be available On Demand.

– At 9PM on EST on Wednesday, WWE Marquee Matches will highlight the 2014 Money in the Bank match.

– Thursday at 8PM EST of WWE Marquee Matches will showcase the 2017 men’s Money in the Bank match won by Baron Corbin.

– Friday at 8:00 pm EST will have a new edition of This Week in WWE.

– Saturday will feature the NXT TakeOver: Chicago II pre-show at 7:30 pm EST on the WWE Network. The main show will then start at 8:00 pm EST. The show is set for two-and-a-half hours.

– The Money in the Bank Kickoff show will start on Sunday at 6:00 pm EST. The event starts officially at 7:00 pm EST, and the show is set for three and a half hours. The post-show will then begin at 10:30 pm EST.

– Sunday at 11:00 pm EST will show a new edition of WWE 24 showcasing The Hardys.