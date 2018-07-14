wrestling / News
WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, and JBL on Table For 3
Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week. Content for next week includes new editions of Table For 3, NXT, This Week in WWE, and 205 Live.
– On Monday, July 16, there will be a new episode of Table For 3 airing after Raw. Next week’s episode will feature JBL, Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff.
– Tuesday, July 17 will feature a new edition of 205 Live at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for next week:
* Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa
* TJP vs. Noam Dar
– Wednesday, July 18 at 8:00 pm EST will be a new episode of NXT. Here’s the lineup for next week’s show:
* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans
* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal Four-Way to determine the Number One Contender Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.
– Finally on Friday, July 20, it will be a new edition of This Week in WWE on the WWE Network.