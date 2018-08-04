WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Keith Lee Debuts on NXT, New Table For 3, New Chris Jericho and The Miz Collections

– Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– On Monday, August 6 after Raw, there will be a brand-new edition of Table For 3 with Natalya, Nia Jax, and Beth Phoenix.

– On Tuesday, August 7, the WWE Network will feature a new edition of 205 Live.

– Wednesday, August 8 on the WWE Network will feature a new edition of NXT. Here’s the lineup for next week.

* Aleister Black looks for revenge against Johnny Gargano

* Ricochet and Nikki Cross in action

* Keith Lee debuts

– Thursday, August 9 on the WWE Network will be a new WWE Collections Spotlight with highlights from the new August Collections, which will be The Miz: A-Lister and The Collection of Jericho. The Collection of Jericho will be added to the Network streaming service on Monday, August 6.

– Finally on Friday, August 10, the Network will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE.