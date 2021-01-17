WWE Network Adding 13 Episodes of Wrestling Challenge Tomorrow

The WWE Network is adding a classic show from the company this week in Wrestling Challenge. WWE Network News reports that the Network will add the first 13 episodes of the 1980s syndicated show as of tomorrow.

Wrestling Challenge ran from 1986 through 1995. The episodes to be added are:

* Wrestling Challenge 09/06/1986 [Duration: 00:46:12]

In the series premiere of Wrestling Challenge, Harley Race is crowned King of WWE. The British Bulldogs face The Moondogs. The U.S. Express take on Iron Mike Sharpe & The Magnificent Muraco. Adrian Adonis, Koko B. Ware and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff compete. Kamala dares to enter Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ Snake Pit.

* Wrestling Challenge 09/13/1986 [Duration: 00:45:59]

Tito Santana, Corporal Kirchner & Salvatore Bellomo face Hercules Hernandez, The Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff. The Junkyard Dog & George “The Animal” Steele face Jimmy Jack & Hoss Funk. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Kamala compete in the ring. Jake “The Snake” Roberts welcomes Hillbilly Jim into “The Snake Pit.”

* Wrestling Challenge 09/20/1986 [Duration: 00:47:12]

Intercontinental Champion “Macho Man” Randy Savage faces Tony Garea. The Hart Foundation battle The Islanders. The Killer Bees take on Jack Foley & Terry Gibbs. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has a warning for WWE Champion Hulk Hogan on Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ “Snake Pit.”

* Wrestling Challenge 09/27/1986 [Duration: 00:43:38]

The British Bulldogs face The Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff. Slick introduces the WWE Universe to “The Natural” Butch Reed. Jake “The Snake” Roberts welcomes The Hart Foundation to “The Snake Pit.” “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Honky Tonk Man, Koko B. Ware and Sika in action.

* Wrestling Challenge 10/04/1986 [Duration: 00:46:41]

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Adrian Adonis escalate their war of words over their talk shows. The Dream Team, The Rougeau Brothers, Dick Slater and Junkyard Dog in action. “The Natural” Butch Reed addresses the WWE Universe for the first time.

* Wrestling Challenge 10/11/1986 [Duration: 00:42:11]

WWE Champion Hulk Hogan visits “The Snake Pit.” Intercontinental Champion “Macho Man” Randy Savage takes on Billy Jack Haynes. Moondog Spot battles Islander Tama. The Killer Bees and Hart Foundation in action. “Cowboy” Bob Orton and Don Muraco react to their attack on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

* Wrestling Challenge 10/18/1986 [Duration: 00:46:10]

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff pampers himself with a makeover before competing in the ring. The British Bulldogs, Koko B. Ware and The Dream Team are in action. Junkyard Dog visits “The Snake Pit.”

* Wrestling Challenge 10/25/1986 [Duration: 00:44:48]

The Honky Tonk Man joins Jake Roberts on “The Snake Pit.” “Cowboy” Bob Orton teams up with Magnificent Muraco. The Killer Bees take on Moondog Spot & Jimmy Jack Funk. Butch Reed, Hillbilly Jim and Kamala are in action.

* Wrestling Challenge 11/01/1986 [Duration: 00:46:05]

Randy Savage defends the Intercontinental Championship against Billy Jack Haynes. Hulk Hogan calls out Paul Orndorff. Ricky Steamboat battles Moondog Rex. The British Bulldogs introduce Matilda to the WWE Universe. The Hart Foundation, The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff are in action. George “The Animal” Steele attempts to order fast food.

* Wrestling Challenge 11/08/1986 [Duration: 00:43:42]

An injured “Rowdy” Roddy Piper looks to exact payback on Mr. Fuji. Junkyard Dog teams up with George “The Animal” Steele. Honky Tonk Man asks the WWE Universe for a vote of confidence. Bobby Heenan purchases Hercules Hernandez’s contract from Slick. Butch Reed, The Islanders and Hillbilly Jim step inside the squared circle.

* Wrestling Challenge 11/15/1986 [Duration: 00:46:11]

Captain Lou Albano has his final match in WWE as he teams with The British Bulldogs to take on Johnny V and The Dream Team. “Macho Man” Randy Savage goes one-on-one with Koko B. Ware. “Cowboy” Bob Orton and Magnificent Muraco celebrate Roddy Piper’s suffering. Nikolai Volkoff, The Iron Sheik and Harley race compete.

* Wrestling Challenge 11/22/1986 [Duration: 00:44:50]

WWE Champion Hulk Hogan brings the power of Hulkamania to Jake Roberts’ “Snake Pit.” The Hart Foundation battles The Moondogs. “Cowboy” Bob Orton & Magnificent Muraco collide with The Killer Bees. Butch Reed shows off what makes him a Natural. Sika looks to reign supreme. WWE Tag Team Champions The British Bulldogs analyze the tag team division.

* Wrestling Challenge 11/29/1986 [Duration: 00:46:10]

Ricky Steamboat’s injury at the hands of Randy Savage is examined. The results of Honky Tonk Man’s vote of confidence are in. Junkyard Dog teams with George “The Animal” Steele. Dino Bravo & The Dream Team battle Sivi Afi & The Islanders in six-man action. “Superstar” Billy Graham delivers a message from his desert retreat.