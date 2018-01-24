WWE Network Adding Coliseum Home Videos Next Month

– WWE Network is set to add the old Coliseum Home Videos next month. PWInsider reports that the service will add thirty-eight videos to the VOD section in the first week of the month.

WWE originally planned to add the content a while ago. There was some discussion of adding old episodes of WCW Thunder after Raven and Buff Bagwell’s lawsuit over WWE Network royalties was dismissed and cleared any potential legal hurdles for that content.

The site also notes that WWWF All-Star Wrestling from the 1970s is the frontrunner to be added in March.