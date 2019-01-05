WWE Network Adding Rusev & Royal Rumble Collections on Monday

According to WWE Network News, the following WWE Network Collections focusing on the Royal Rumble Match and Rusev will be coming to the streaming service this Monday…

Here is the content listing for the “Royal Rumble Match” Collection:

Royal Rumble 1988 – And So it Begins

One of the most beloved in-ring concepts in WWE history begins with 20 Superstars competing in the first Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 1989 – No Partners, 30 Opponents

The stakes are raised in WWE’s second Royal Rumble, featuring 30 Superstars battling for glory.

Royal Rumble 1990 – Every Man for Himself

As 30 competitors battle for bragging rights, Hulkamania runs wild in this memorable Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 1991 – The Repeat

With one Royal Rumble victory under his belt, Hulk Hogan looks to make history once again.

Royal Rumble 1992 – For the Richest Prize in WWE

The nature of the Royal Rumble is forever changed when 30 Superstars compete for the richest prize in all of WWE.

Royal Rumble 1993 – The Golden Opportunity

With a golden opportunity at WrestleMania XI on the line, this Royal Rumble proves that size really does matter.

Royal Rumble 1994 – A Controversial Decision

Controversy abounds when the outcome of the 1994 Royal Rumble Match is split between two Superstars.

Royal Rumble 1995 – Something’s Gotta Give!

The endurance of Shawn Michaels is put to the test in as he enters the 1995 Royal Rumble Match at Number 1.

Royal Rumble 1996 – Believe in Your Dreams

Despite his failure WrestleMania XI, Shawn Michaels tries to once again earn a shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Royal Rumble 1997 – A Tainted Victory

One of the most tainted Royal Rumbles ever sees Bret Hart’s worst nightmare come true thanks to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Royal Rumble 1998 – The Marked Man

Stone Cold Steve Austin goes into the 1998 Royal Rumble Match with a self-imposed target on his back.

Royal Rumble 1999 – No Chance in Hell

Mr. McMahon raises the stakes to ensure that Stone Cold Steve Austin has no chance in hell of winning the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2000 – An Electrifying Conclusion

In an outcome that would later be challenged, The Rock looks to electrify Madison Square Garden in the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2001 – Anything But Easy

Stone Cold Steve Austin makes history as he starts his comeback from injury by raising hell in New Orleans.

Royal Rumble 2002 – Game Changer

After being sidelined for months due to injury, Triple H returns to in-ring action in the 2002 Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2003 – A Beast is Unleashed

Brock Lesnar sets out to reclaim the WWE Title, as ‘The Next Big Thing’ takes over this Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2004 – Rumble in Philly

With a trip to the 20th Anniversary of WrestleMania at stake, 30 Superstars do battle in the City of Brotherly Love.

Royal Rumble 2005 – Earn the Spot

When the outcome of the Royal Rumble Match comes down to two competitors, Mr. McMahon makes each man earn their victory.

Royal Rumble 2006 – Gladiator Games

In memory of the late Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio proves that he can go the distance against 29 Superstars.

Royal Rumble 2007 – For Whom the Bell Tolls

Darkness falls over 29 participants in the 2007 Royal Rumble Match, as The Undertaker begins his road to WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble 2008 – Time’s Up

A surprise return in the coveted No.30 spot lets everyone in the 2008 Royal Rumble Match know that their time is up.

Royal Rumble 2009 – The Legacy Triumphs

With a legacy of greatness preceding him, Randy Orton tries to add his name to the list of Royal Rumble winners.

Royal Rumble 2010 – I Am The One

Edge’s decadent career of triumphs reaches another milestone when The Rated-R Superstar competes in the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2011 – The Biggest Royal Rumble

In the biggest Royal Rumble Match in history, 40 Superstars compete for chance to main event WrestleMania XXVII.

Royal Rumble 2012 – The Luck of the Irish

Sheamus looks to live up to his moniker as ‘The Celtic Warrior’ in this memorable Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2013 – The Road to Redemption

After a year of disappointment and defeat, John Cena resolves to make the most out of this golden opportunity.

Royal Rumble 2014 – Evolving Perceptions

In one of the most controversial Royal Rumble Matches ever, the WWE Universe’s reaction takes on a life of its own.

Royal Rumble 2015 – The Rise of an Empire

Roman Reigns’ road to his historic first encounter with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania begins here.

Royal Rumble 2016 – One Versus All

The odds are stacked against Roman Reigns as he defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in the Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2017 – Remember the Rumble

The likes of Goldberg, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and many more compete in this epic Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2018 – The Land of Opportunity

As the men of WWE compete for an opportunity at WrestleMania, Shinsuke Nakamura looks to cement his legacy.

Royal Rumble 2018 – Rumble for All

History is made when the women of WWE compete in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Here is the content listing for the ” Rusev: Happy Rusev Day” WWE Network Collection:

Training Hard and Waiting (Interview)

Rusev goes back in time to share some rare insight into his early days competing as Alexander Rusev in Florida Championship Wrestling.

FCW 05/26/2011 – Alexander the Great

Florida Championship Wrestling bears witness to the future of WWE, as Alexander Rusev explains the power behind his name.

FCW 07/17/2011 – Strength and Ability

In this match from Florida Championship Wrestling, Alexander Rusev looks to prove his dominance by going one-on-one with Mike Dalton.

Well, That Was a Wake Up Call (Interview)

Rusev shares his thoughts on his transition from Florida Championship Wrestling to NXT, and the addition of his ravishing counterpart, Lana.

NXT 08/21/2013 – Changing Presentations

Determined to make a name for himself in NXT, Alexander Rusev switches gears as he takes to the ring to battle Dolph Ziggler.

NXT 10/23/2013 – A Ravishing Ally

Lana introduces herself to the WWE Universe by accompanying Alexander Rusev to the ring for one-on-one action against CJ Parker.

NXT 01/01/2014 – In All the Right Places

Alexander Rusev continues to dominate the competition when Kofi Kingston journeys to NXT to battle The Bulgarian Brute.

NXT 02/05/2014 – Imposing Examples

The quick and high-flying tactics of Sin Cara prove to be no match against the imposing dominance of Alexander Rusev.

NXT Arrival 02/27/2014 – Rise for the Next Generation

Everyone is forced to rise for the future of sports entertainment when Alexander Rusev interrupts a singles bout.

The Rusev Legacy Starts Now (Interview)

Rusev recalls his debut on WWE’s main roster, while sharing some insight into his early battles and eventual confrontation with The Rock.

RAW 04/07/2014 – The Bulgarian Brute Invades

After Lana unveils her client to the WWE Universe, Alexander Rusev proves his in-ring abilities in a match against Zack Ryder.

Extreme Rules 2014 – In Dedication

Before Rusev looks to dominate the duo of R-Truth and Xavier Woods, Lana dedicates the bout to one of her heroes.

RAW 07/07/2014 – The Pride of Mother Russia

With Lana by his side, Rusev takes to the ring to crush the legacy of ‘Mr. Monday Night’ Rob Van Dam.

SummerSlam 2014 – Raise the Banner

Jack Swagger’s patriotism is put to the test in a Flag Match against Lana’s Bulgarian Brute, Rusev.

RAW 10/06/2014 – Superior Greatness

While continuing to mock and insult the people of the USA, Rusev and Lana are confronted by The People’s Champion.

Hell in a Cell 2014 – The Bigger They Come

Another sizeable opponent steps up to silence the rhetoric of Lana and Rusev when Big Show takes on The Super Athlete.

For Mother Russia! (Interview)

Rusev revisits his first reign as the United States Champion, and shares his memories of his swift rise to prominence on the main roster.

RAW Backstage Pass 11/03/2014 – Glory in Infamy

In a match seen exclusively on the WWE Network, Rusev takes to the ring to challenge Sheamus for the coveted United States Championship.

RAW 11/10/2014 – The Beacon of Excellence

With the United States Championship around his waist, Rusev’s newest accolade is celebrated by his allies.

SmackDown 11/28/2014 – Overcoming the Odds

Rusev stacks the odds against himself by putting the United States Championship on the line in a Battle Royal.

RAW 01/12/2015 – No Leg to Stand On

When defending the United States Championship against Dean Ambrose, Rusev shows his ability to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses.

I Learned Everything from John (Interview)

Rusev remembers his unforgettable battles with John Cena, and the unbelievable heights he reached during this rivalry.

RAW 02/09/2015 – Declaring War on the CeNation

While waging a deeply personal war against WWE’s most patriotic Superstars, Rusev finds himself at odds with John Cena.

Fastlane 2015 – The Fighting Spirit

Despite John Cena’s best efforts, Rusev looks to crush his American nemesis and retain the United States Championship.

WrestleMania 31 – Patriots and Super Athletes

In his first match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rusev defends the United States Championship against John Cena.

Extreme Rules 2015 – The Chains that Bind

Rusev tries to reclaim the United States Championship from John Cena in a Russian Chain Match.

People Love Lana (Interview)

Rusev reflects on his initial split from Lana, and the inevitable fallout that resulted in a very public backlash.

RAW 05/18/2015 – There is No Lana!

Frustrations over his recent losses lead Rusev to make a devastating decision to sever ties with Lana.

RAW 05/25/2015 – More than Saying Sorry

After shaming Lana with a public firing, Rusev sees the error of his ways and offers an olive branch to his ravishing accomplice.

SummerSlam 2015 – Summertime Sadness

With revenge on his mind, Rusev takes to the ring with the intent of crushing Dolph Ziggler for his involvement with Lana.

Not Your Punching Bag (Interview)

Rusev gives his perspective on teaming with the ill-fated League of Nations, and comments on his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

SmackDown 12/03/2015 – A League of Nations

Rusev and his international allies take to the ring for action, as the newly formed League of Nations battles Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 32 – Allied Powers

Rusev, Alberto Del Rio, and Sheamus represent their League of Nations in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The New Day.

Extreme Rules 2016 – Return to Dominance

Kalisto’s reign as United States Champion is threatened by Rusev in this battle for the gold.

Hell in a Cell 2016 – To Crush an Empire

Rusev enters the fabled ‘Devil’s Playground’ to challenge Roman Reigns for the United States Championship.

SmackDown 09/19/2017 – The Lion and The Viper

After Randy Orton lays waste to Aiden English, Rusev steps into the ring to crush The Viper in singles action.

SmackDown 09/26/2017 – The Pride of Bulgaria

Rusev is presented with another prestigious honor during a special ‘Pride of Bulgaria’ ceremony.

I Declare Today, Rusev Day!!! (Interview)

After endearing himself to the WWE Universe with the inception of the hugely popular ‘Rusev Day’, Rusev shares his thoughts on the future.

SmackDown 10/31/2017 – Every Day is Rusev Day

Rusev Day goes up against The New Day, as Rusev takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Big E.

Mixed Match Challenge S1E5 – Ravishing Rusev Day is Born

Rusev and Lana unite as a ravishing team to battle the unusual duo of Elias and Bayley.

WrestleMania 34 – A Familiar Opportunity

Rusev looks to put the United States Championship around his waist once again in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title.

Extreme Rules 2018 – You Must Be Phenomenal

Rusev finally gets the opportunity that has eluded him, as he challenges AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

SmackDown 09/11/2018 – Bar None

Rusev and Aiden English take on The Bar to earn Rusev Day a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

SmackDown 10/23/2018 – One Night in The Accolade

After Aiden English’s accusations against Lana were proven false, Rusev looks for revenge on his former friend.