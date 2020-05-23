WWE Network Set to Add Sting: The Lost Tape on May 31

– Per WWE Network News, will be adding some new content for Hall of Famer Sting to the WWE Network on Sunday, May 31 titled Sting: The Lost Tape. The program is set to feature never before seen and unreleased footage of the Stinger from WCW Slamboree 1995, where he faced Big Bubba Rogers (aka Big Boss Man) in the co-main event.

Here’s a synopsis for the show focusing on The Stinger: “Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995.”

It was reported earlier this month that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer under contract with WWE. Additionally, his planned action figure for the WWE Legends Series 7 had to be pulled before release due to his contract status.