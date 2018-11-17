WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Starrcade Special, Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno on NXT

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Wednesday will feature two new editions of NXT UK. Here’s the description for the 3:00 pm EST show:

“The tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women’s Champion continues with Xia Brookside, Rhea Ripley, Isla Dawn and Toni Storm in action!”

Here is what is planned for NXT UK at 4:00 pm EST next week:

“The tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women’s Champion reaches the Semifinals with Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and more in action!”

– 7:00 pm EST will feature a new edition of 205 Live. TJP will face Gran Metalik on the show.

– 8:00 pm EST will broadcast a new edition of NXT in Los Angeles, California. Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno is set for the card.

– Thursday at 9:50 pm EST will have the latest edition of Mixed Match Challenge 2. Here’s the matchups set for next week:

Raw Division: Natalya and Bobby Roode vs. Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

Smackdown Live Division: Carmella and R Truth vs. Lana and Rusev

– Friday will feature This Week in WWE at 7:30 pm EST.

– As mentioned previously, Sunday on November 25 at 8:00 pm EST will be the Starrcade special with footage from the live event held at the US Bank Arena in Cincinatti, Ohio. The WWE Network broadcast for the special is set for one hour.