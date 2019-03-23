WWE Network Content Additions for Next Week: WALTER and Pete Dunne Contract Signing

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– As noted, a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on Monday on the Network after Raw. Next week’s episode features Rusev.

– A new episode of WWE 205 Live debuts on Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST. The show will feature The Lucha House Party vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and Humberto Carrillo.

– NXT UK debuts a new episode on Wednesday at 4:00 pm EST. The show will feature Pete Dunne and Walter signing a contract for their NXT TakeOver: New York match.

– NXT will debut at 8:00 pm EST on Wednesday. Here’s the lineup:

* Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Forgotten Sons in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

* Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair

– Friday will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE at 7:30 pm EST.