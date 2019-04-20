WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Street Profits vs. The Viking Experience, Worlds Collide

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Monday after Raw, The Shield: Final Chapter special will get an encore broadcast at 11:00 pm EST.

– Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST will feature a new episode of 205 Live. As previously noted, Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak has been announced for the show.

– Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST will have a new edition of NXT UK. Here’s the lineup for next week:

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside

* Mustache Mountain vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm to appear

– 8:00 pm EST will be NXT. Here’s the lineup:

* Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience in a non-title match

* Candice LeRae and ??? vs. Aaliyah and Vanessa Borne

* NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong in a non-title match

– 9:00 pm EST will feature Worlds Collide. Here’s the lineup of women’s matches for the show:

* Zelina Vega versus Piper Niven

* Sonya Deville versus Io Shirai

* Candice LeRae versus Kay Lee Ray

* Toni Storm versus Nikki Cross versus Bianca Belair

– Friday at 7:30 pm EST will feature a new edition of This Week in WWE.

– 8:00 pm EST will feature a new edition of Beyond the Ring on the WWE Network with Diamond Dallas Page Positively Living documentary.