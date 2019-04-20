wrestling / News
WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Street Profits vs. The Viking Experience, Worlds Collide
Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.
– Monday after Raw, The Shield: Final Chapter special will get an encore broadcast at 11:00 pm EST.
– Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST will feature a new episode of 205 Live. As previously noted, Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak has been announced for the show.
– Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST will have a new edition of NXT UK. Here’s the lineup for next week:
* Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside
* Mustache Mountain vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews
* NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm to appear
– 8:00 pm EST will be NXT. Here’s the lineup:
* Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience in a non-title match
* Candice LeRae and ??? vs. Aaliyah and Vanessa Borne
* NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong in a non-title match
– 9:00 pm EST will feature Worlds Collide. Here’s the lineup of women’s matches for the show:
* Zelina Vega versus Piper Niven
* Sonya Deville versus Io Shirai
* Candice LeRae versus Kay Lee Ray
* Toni Storm versus Nikki Cross versus Bianca Belair
– Friday at 7:30 pm EST will feature a new edition of This Week in WWE.
– 8:00 pm EST will feature a new edition of Beyond the Ring on the WWE Network with Diamond Dallas Page Positively Living documentary.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says Viking Experience Is ‘Bad Name’ But Got People Talking
- Update On Conflicting Reports Regarding AEW Having to Pay For TV Rights in Potential Turner Deal
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Vince McMahon Working Personally With Chris Benoit On His Interview Skills
- The Wrap’s Tony Maglio & Jeffrey Harris Discuss The Pressure Wrestling Fans Are Putting on AEW To Be A True Competitor to WWE