WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Superstar Wives on Table for 3, Title Match Set for NXT UK

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– A new episode for Table for 3 debuts following next week’s Raw. The episode will feature the wives of WWE Superstars: Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle, and Reby Hardy.

– A new edition of 205 Live debuts on Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. Mike Kanellis will face Akira Tozawa in a No DQ match.

– A new edition of NXT UK debuts on Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST from Glasgow, Scottland. The NXT UK tag team champions The Grizzled Young Veterans will defend their titles against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

– At 8:00 pm EST on Wednesday will be a new edition of NXT. Here’s the lineup:

* Mia Yim versus Bianca Belair

* Adam Cole versus Matt Riddle

– Friday will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE at 7:30 pm EST.