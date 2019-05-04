wrestling / News
WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Superstar Wives on Table for 3, Title Match Set for NXT UK
Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.
– A new episode for Table for 3 debuts following next week’s Raw. The episode will feature the wives of WWE Superstars: Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle, and Reby Hardy.
– A new edition of 205 Live debuts on Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. Mike Kanellis will face Akira Tozawa in a No DQ match.
– A new edition of NXT UK debuts on Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST from Glasgow, Scottland. The NXT UK tag team champions The Grizzled Young Veterans will defend their titles against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.
– At 8:00 pm EST on Wednesday will be a new edition of NXT. Here’s the lineup:
* Mia Yim versus Bianca Belair
* Adam Cole versus Matt Riddle
– Friday will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE at 7:30 pm EST.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Shares Story of JBL Booking Japan Tour Two Weeks Into His Career
- Randy Orton Jokes That WWE Is Paying Goldberg $2 Million For Saudi Arabia Match
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Was Bitter Leaving WCW, Details His Meeting With Vince McMahon To Join WWF
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show