WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Tag Title Match on NXT UK, Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze on NXT
Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.
– As noted, there will be a new episode of WWE Ride Along after Raw on Monday, July 1 on the WWE Network. The show will feature The IIconics and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
– Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST will feature a new episode of 205 Live. Next week’s show will feature Lucha House Party vs. The Singh Bros. in a Tornado Tag Team Match.
– Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST will feature a new episode of NXT UK. Here’s the lineup:
* Piper Niven vs. Rhea Ripley
* Mustache Mountain vs. Grizzled Young Veterans for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles
– Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST will have a new episode of NXT. Here’s the lineup for next week:
* Aaliyah vs. Mia Yim
* First-Round Breakout Tournament Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (formerly known as Shane Strickland) vs. Cameron Grimes * Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze
– Friday at 7:30 pm EST will be a new episode of This Week in WWE.
