WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: New NXT, Flashback Friday, More

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Monday after RAW will be a new episode of WWE Story Time. Here’s a description: WWE Superstars and Legends recall when unforgettable moments resulted in crowds and catastrophe everywhere from the balcony to the bathroom!

– Tuesday at 10 PM ET is a new episode of 205 Live.

– Wednesday at 8 PM ET is a new episode of NXT. It includes:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) versus The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

* Drew McIntyre interview

* Ruby Riot versus Ember Moon versus Sonya Deville (Qualifier for Fatal Four-Way at NXT Takeover: Houston to crown the new NXT Women’s Champion)

– Friday will be a new “Flashback Friday”, celebrating the birthday of Scott Hall. It includes:

* 3 PM ET: The October 11, 1993 episode of RAW, with Razor Ramon vs. Rick Martel for the vacant Intercontinental title.

* 4 PM ET: In Your House: Rage in the Cage (February 18, 1996) featuring Razor Ramon vs. 1-2-3 Kid in a Crybaby Match

* 6 PM ET: May 27, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Nitro with Scott Hall’s first appearance and the start of the nWo storyline.

* 7:35 PM ET: WWE Story Time with Scott Hall talking about a Mr. Perfect prank.

* 8 PM ET: Wrestlemania X, featuring Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels in a ladder match for the Intercontinental title.

* 11 PM ET: Beyond the Ring: “Living On A Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story”

– 12 AM ET Saturday will feature an episode of WCCW from September 4, 1982. Here’s a description: Al Madril and The Great Kabuki face off against each other in an incredible battle. Plus, King Kong Bundy, David Von Erich, and many more!

At 3 PM ET on the same day will be a new episode of “This Week in WWE.”

Finally, Sunday at 7 PM ET will feature the WWE TLC 2017 Kickoff with Renee Young and more. At 8 PM the PPV will air, followed by RAW Talk after that.