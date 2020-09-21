wrestling / News
WWE Network Additions For This Week: Clash of Champions, New WWE Chronicle, More
Here is a list of new content premiering on the WWE Network this week, ahead of Clash of Champions this Sunday.
Monday, September 21
8 episodes of WWE Velocity – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)
Tuesday, September 22
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Miz – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE Best Of: The Best of Clash of Champions – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Miz – 8 PM ET
Wednesday, September 23
Monday Night Raw (8/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
WWE Timeline: “Meet Your Destroyer” – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE Timeline: “Meet Your Destroyer” – 10 PM ET
Thursday, September 24
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (9/23/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, September 25
WWE The Day Of: WWE Payback 2020 – 10 a.m. ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: WWE Payback 2020 – 7:30 PM ET
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, September 26
WWE Main Event (9/10/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso – 10 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
wXw Shotgun 2020 #2 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 128 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 97 – 12 PM ET on demand
PROGRESS Chapter 103 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso – 8 PM ET
Sunday, September 27
Friday Night SmackDown (8/28/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Kurt Angle – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (available on free tier)
WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Kickoff – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT (available on free tier)
WWE Clash of Champions 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Kurt Angle – Immediately following WWE Clash of Champions
