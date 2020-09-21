WWE Network Additions For This Week: Clash of Champions, New WWE Chronicle, More

Here is a list of new content premiering on the WWE Network this week, ahead of Clash of Champions this Sunday.

Monday, September 21

8 episodes of WWE Velocity – 10 AM ET on demand

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, September 22

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Miz – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE Best Of: The Best of Clash of Champions – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Miz – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, September 23

Monday Night Raw (8/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

WWE Timeline: “Meet Your Destroyer” – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE Timeline: “Meet Your Destroyer” – 10 PM ET

Thursday, September 24

WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (9/23/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, September 25

WWE The Day Of: WWE Payback 2020 – 10 a.m. ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE The Day Of: WWE Payback 2020 – 7:30 PM ET

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, September 26

WWE Main Event (9/10/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso – 10 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

wXw Shotgun 2020 #2 – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 128 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 97 – 12 PM ET on demand

PROGRESS Chapter 103 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso – 8 PM ET

Sunday, September 27

Friday Night SmackDown (8/28/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Kurt Angle – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (available on free tier)

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Kickoff – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT (available on free tier)

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Kurt Angle – Immediately following WWE Clash of Champions