WWE Network Adds A ‘Best of The Undertaker’ Compilation

WWE Network added a new ‘Best of the Undertaker’ compilation to the service today, which features many matches from the Dead Man’s 30+ year career in the company. The match list includes:

* The Undertaker vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship – Survivor Series 1991

* The Undertaker vs. Yokozuna for the WWF Championship (Casket Match) – Royal Rumble 1994

* The Undertaker vs. Bret Hart for the WWF Championship – Royal Rumble 1996

* Buried Alive Match: The Undertaker vs. Mankind – In Your House: Buried Alive

* The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship – Summerslam 1998

* The Undertaker vs. Triple H -Wrestlemania X-7.

* The Undertaker vs. John Cena – Vengeance 2003

* The Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight Championship – No Way Out 2006

* The Undertaker vs. Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania 23

* Edge vs. The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship (TLC match) – One Night Stand Extreme Rules 2008

* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (Career versus Streak) – Wrestlemania 26

* The Undertaker vs. Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship (No Holds Barred) – Night of Champions 2010

* Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) – Hell in a Cell 2015

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match) – Wrestlemania 36