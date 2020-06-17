wrestling / News
WWE Network Adds A ‘Best of The Undertaker’ Compilation
WWE Network added a new ‘Best of the Undertaker’ compilation to the service today, which features many matches from the Dead Man’s 30+ year career in the company. The match list includes:
* The Undertaker vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship – Survivor Series 1991
* The Undertaker vs. Yokozuna for the WWF Championship (Casket Match) – Royal Rumble 1994
* The Undertaker vs. Bret Hart for the WWF Championship – Royal Rumble 1996
* Buried Alive Match: The Undertaker vs. Mankind – In Your House: Buried Alive
* The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship – Summerslam 1998
* The Undertaker vs. Triple H -Wrestlemania X-7.
* The Undertaker vs. John Cena – Vengeance 2003
* The Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight Championship – No Way Out 2006
* The Undertaker vs. Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania 23
* Edge vs. The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship (TLC match) – One Night Stand Extreme Rules 2008
* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (Career versus Streak) – Wrestlemania 26
* The Undertaker vs. Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship (No Holds Barred) – Night of Champions 2010
* Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) – Hell in a Cell 2015
* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match) – Wrestlemania 36
