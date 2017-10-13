wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Network Adds New Collection, Dolph Ziggler On TruTV Next Week, Breezango Looks At WWE 2K18
– WWE Network has added a new “New To the Network” collection. As you might expect, it’s a collection of all the new additions to the WWE Network in the past several weeks.
– Dolph Ziggler will appear on Adam Ruins Everything on TruTV on Tuesday.
– WWE has posted a new video in which Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) get their first look at WWE 2K18.