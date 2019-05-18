wrestling / News
WWE Network Advertising Eight-Hour Performance Center Special Next Weekend
May 17, 2019
– The WWE Network is advertising an eight-hour special from the Performance Center for next Sunday. As PWInsider notes, the special will air from noon to 8 PM ET and is described as follows:
“NXT Superstars put their strength, speed and athleticism to the test in a battery of competitive events.”
This marks the first time that the Performance Center Combine will be aired on the Network.
