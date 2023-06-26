wrestling / News
What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week: Money in the Bank, More
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including WWE Money in the Bank and more. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Jun. 26
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jun. 28
Monday Night Raw (5/29/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark)
WWE NXT (6/27/23)
Thursday, Jun. 29
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jun. 30
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Money Moments – 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, Jul. 1
WWE Main Event (6/15/23)
wXw We Love Wrestling #45– 12 p.m. ET
Ultimate Money in the Bank 3 – 10 a.m. ET
La Previa: Money in the Bank– 10 a.m. ET
Money in the Bank 2023 Kickoff – 2 p.m. ET
Money in the Bank 2023 – 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jul. 2
Friday Night SmackDown (6/3/23)
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
