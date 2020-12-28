WWE Network Announces Royal Rumble Programming and Pat Patterson For January

WWE has announced that the WWE Network will feature several special programs leading up to the Royal Rumble on January 31, including a new Pat Patterson documentary. Patterson has been credited with creating the Rumble. Here’s the press release:

It’s almost the start of a new year, and that means only one thing for the WWE Universe: Royal Rumble season!

The 2021 Royal Rumble streams live Sunday, Jan. 31, and WWE is celebrating its annual extravaganza with the Royal Rumble 30-Day Countdown.

Beginning Jan. 1, new pieces of Royal Rumble-themed content will drop every day of the month, between WWE Network and WWE’s social and digital platforms. That means more original WWE Network documentaries and more over-the-top-rope action than ever.

Get ready for daily full-length matches from past Royal Rumble events, as well as all-new episodes of WWE Playlist and Top 10, plus classic highlights and lots more surprises throughout the month on WWE’s YouTube channel and social platforms. WWE Network, meanwhile, has a full slate of original programming, all culminating on Jan. 31 with the 2021 Royal Rumble and the series premiere of WWE Icons, featuring Yokozuna.

Check out the schedule below, and be sure to set reminders, because just like the Royal Rumble Match itself, you won’t want to miss one second of the action.

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley

Sunday, Jan. 10

Former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women’s Champion Bayley joins “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to discuss her remarkable career, including her experiences competing at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut

Sunday, Jan. 17

The WWE landscape was forever changed at the 2016 Royal Rumble when AJ Styles made his shocking, unannounced entrance in the event’s namesake match. The Phenomenal One and others look back on Styles’ game-changing arrival to WWE on a new episode of WWE Untold.

The Best of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches**

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Matt Camp of WWE’s The Bump looks back at the Royal Rumble Matches that defined one of WWE’s most beloved eras, featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H and more.

WWE Playback: 2020 Royal Rumble Matches

Friday, Jan. 22

Competitors watch, relive and react to the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches — jaw-dropping surprises, painful eliminations and all.

Pat Patterson Documentary

Sunday, Jan. 24

If it wasn’t for Pat Patterson’s creative vision, there would be no Royal Rumble Match. Explore the late WWE Hall of Famer’s immense contributions to sports-entertainment, both in the ring and behind the scenes, in this new documentary.

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair

Sunday, Jan. 24

WWE Network cameras bring you behind the scenes with The EST of WWE in the weeks leading to Royal Rumble 2021.

The Best of WWE: Royal Rumble Matches of the 2010s**

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Matt Camp returns to host this compilation of the best Royal Rumble Matches of the past decade, from the first Rumble of the 2010s to last year’s 30-Superstar melee.

Roundtable: 1st Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Wednesday, Jan. 27

The glass ceiling was shattered in 2018 with the introduction of WWE’s first Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Nia Jax and Mickie James discuss the profound impact of that night.

WWE The Day Of: Royal Rumble 2014**

Friday, Jan. 29

Batista’s triumphant in-ring return at the 2014 Royal Rumble was an infamously polarizing moment in WWE history. Watch never-before-seen footage from that night as Batista is overcome by a wave of mixed emotions, from the jubilation of victory to disappointment over WWE fans’ hostile reaction.

WWE Icons: Yokozuna

Sunday, Jan. 31

WWE Network Documentaries’ new biographical series, WWE Icons, premieres with an in-depth look at two-time WWE Champion and 1993 Royal Rumble Match winner Yokozuna