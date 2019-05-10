WWE Network App To Be Pulled From Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, More

– WWE is pulling the WWE Network app from several devices including Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and more later this month. Wrestling Inc reports that emails have been sent to subscribers notifying them that the app will no longer be available on the devices due to the fact that the operating systems have stopped being updated, which could impact the ability to stream high-quality video. The following devices will have the app pulled as of May 21st:

* Amazon Fire Tablets

* Apple TV (3rd Generation and earlier models)

* LG (2016 and earlier models)

* PlayStation 3

* Samsung (2016 and earlier models)

* Samsung and Sony Blu-Ray Players

* Sony (non-android TVs)

* Windows 10 Desktop

* Xbox 360

It is important to note that Windows 10 Desktop refers specifically to the WWE Network App. You will still be able to access the Network via web browser. The list of supported devices is here.

WWE is set to launch a new version of the WWE Network platform later this year, which will include multiple tiers, Download to Go and more.