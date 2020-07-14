wrestling / News

Various News: Best of Extreme Rules Available on WWE Network, ROH Releases Dalton’s Castle Episode 6

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Extreme Rules

– The WWE Network has a new compilation available called The Best of Extreme Rules. The new compilation is hosted by Matt Camp and features the following lineup:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship (Ladder Match) – Extreme Rules 2009
* John Morrison vs. John Cena versus The Miz for the WWE Championship (Steel Cage Match) – Extreme Rules 2011
* Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus for the World Heavyweight Championship (Two Out Of Three Falls) – Extreme Rules 2012
* Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H (Steel Cage Match) – Extreme Rules 2013
* Evolution vs. The Shield – Extreme Rules 2014
* AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Extreme Rules Match) – Extreme Rules 2016

– ROH has released Episode 6 of Dalton’s Castle. You can check out that video below.

