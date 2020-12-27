WWE Network Celebrates Brodie Lee Following His Passing, Video of His Greatest WWE Moments

The WWE Network is paying tribute to Brodie Lee following his tragic passing over the weekend. As noted last night, Lee — known as Luke Harper in WWE — passed away at 41 due to a non-COVID-19 related lung issue. WWE has released a carousel on the WWE Network titled “Celebrating Luke Harper” which looks at some of his most memorable moments.

The carousel includes the following new WWE Playlist video of Harper’s greatest moments in WWE:

Also listed are:

* WWE Formerly Known As: Luke Harper and his time as Brodie Lee

* Jason Jordan vs. Luke Harper (WWE NXT)

* Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw)

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper (Elimination Chamber 2017)

* Luke Harper leads WWE Reporters to Bray Wyatt

* The Wyatt Family arrives on Raw

* Wyatt Family vs. Bo Dallas & Adrian Neville (WWE NXT)

* Bludgeon Brothers vs. New Day vs. The Usos (Wrestlemania 34)

* WWE Intercontinental Ladder Match (Wrestlemania 31)

* WWE Marquee Matches – Wyatt Family vs. ECW (TLC 2015)

* Luke Harper vs. Rowan (Backlash 2017)

* Luke Harper WWE return (Clash of Champions 2019)

* Bray Wyatt sets Luke Harper free.

* Kofi Kingston vs. Luke Harper (WWE Superstars)

* The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family (Elimination Chamber 2014)

* Luke Harper Sees Things (WWE Main Event)

* Luke Harper & Erik Rowan vs. Prime Time Players (Smackdown)

* Wyatt Family vs. Tons of Funk (Smackdown)

* Sheamus vs. Luke Harper (WWE NXT)