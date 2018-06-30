Full Jeff Jarrett and Women’s Evolution WWE Network Collections Listing Revealed

– WWE Network News has revealed the full content listing for the Jeff Jarrett: Ain’t He Great. The other collection is “Women’s Evolution.” The collections will debut on the WWE Network on Monday, July 2.

Jeff Jarrett: Ain’t He Great

I Just Loved It (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett comments on his family’s legacy in the wrestling business, as well as his early days competing in USWA.

USWA 05/06/1990 – Challenging a King

Jeff Jarrett and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler go head-to-head in a match for the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

USWA 12/15/1990 – Money on a Pole

Jeff Jarrett reaches for a monetary reward when he battles the likes of Eddie Gilbert, Bill Dundee, and more in an unusual Battle Royal.

USWA 04/15/1991 – What the Doctor Ordered

Jeff Jarrett takes this battle with Dr. Tom Prichard for the GWF Southern Heavyweight Championship to the streets.

WWF 10/28/1992 – A Model Competitor

Before his days competing as ‘Double J’, Jeff Jarrett made an impression in WWE by battling Rick Martel in this rarely seen contest.

Double J, Ha Ha Ha (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett recalls the end of wrestling territories, and his eventual arrival in WWE as ‘Double J’.

RAW 1993 – Greatness Spelled Out

The WWE Universe is introduced to pure greatness as ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett prepares to make his mark on sports entertainment.

Superstars 12/18/1993 – Strutting into WWE

In this debut bout, ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Chris Duffy.

King of the Ring 1994 – Sore Loser

Double J illustrates the meaning of sportsmanship when he faces 1-2-3 Kid in the 1994 King of the Ring Tournament.

RAW 01/16/1995 – Greatness vs. Excellence

With William Shatner in the corner of Bret Hart, ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett is lead by The Roadie into action against The Hitman.

A Really Cool Time (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett speaks about his reigns as Intercontinental Champion, and recalls what it was like to be part of WWE’s New Generation.

Royal Rumble 1995 – Sharper Than a Razor

‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett uses some underhanded tactics when he challenges Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental Title.

RAW 02/20/1995 – Champions Collide

With the Intercontinental Title around his waist, ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett challenges Diesel for the WWE Championship.

04/02/1995 – A Big Apple Warm Up

Before defending his Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania XI, Double J gets into a tussle in Time Square during warmup for the big event.

WrestleMania XI – Revenge of The Bad Guy

Double J must avoid the sharp in-ring skills of Razor Ramon when defends the Intercontinental Title against The Bad Guy.

Action Zone 05/07/1995 – That Championship Spark

In a match for the vacant Intercontinental Title, ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett faces off against Bob ‘Spark Plugg’ Holly.

RAW 05/29/1995 – Trying to Shine in the Darkness

For a chance at qualifying for the 1995 King of the Ring, ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett goes one-on-one with The Undertaker.

A Special Night In Nashville (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett sits down to discuss the music career of ‘Double J’, as well as his memories of competing against Shawn Michaels.

WWF Wrestling Spotlight 07/08/1995 – With My Baby Tonight

Hear how ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett spends his days working hard on the go in this music video for his song ‘With My Baby Tonight’.

In Your House 2 – An Unconvincing Performance

The self-proclaimed lyrical greatness of ‘Double J’ doesn’t live up to the hype in this performance of his song ‘With My Baby Tonight’.

In Your House 2 – Music to the Chin

Defending the Intercontinental Title against Shawn Michaels leaves ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett singing a different tune.

Maybe I Lost My Way (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett remembers his initial exit from WWE to WCW, and his subsequent angle involving The Four Horsemen.

Nitro 06/09/1997 – The Golden Haired Champion

Jeff Jarrett goes for his first major accomplishment in WCW when he challenges Dean Malenko for the WCW U.S. Heavyweight Title.

RAW 01/25/1999 – Time for a Change

The duo of Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart look for gold by challenging Ken Shamrock and Big Boss Man for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Shotgun Saturday Night 03/20/1999 – Meeting the Future Head On

Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart meet the future on Shotgun Saturday Night in this match against the young duo of The Hardy Boyz.

This Is So Easy (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett looks back fondly on the late Owen Hart, while reminiscing about their time together as a tag team.

RAW 05/31/1999 – Being Great Ain’t Easy

Jeff Jarrett shows everyone where his head is at when he challenges The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship.

Fully Loaded 1999 – Getting the Edge Back

One day after losing the Intercontinental Title to Edge at a Live Event, Jeff Jarrett looks to reclaim the gold.

RAW 07/26/1999 – There’s Something About Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett decides to give Ben Stiller a leg up after taking exception to comments from the world famous actor.

SummerSlam 1999 – Double J Doubles Down

Jeff Jarrett looks to make history by challenging D’Lo Brown for the Intercontinental and European Titles.

SmackDown 09/09/1999 – Respecting Your Elders

In a vicious example of disrespect, Jeff Jarrett targets Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young for a controversial attack.

Unforgiven 1999 – Upset at Unforgiven

Jeff Jarrett tries to crush Chyna’s dreams of becoming Intercontinental Champion in this battle for the gold.

Good Housekeeping? Hell Yes! (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett revisits his matches and controversial rivalry with ‘The Ninth Wonder of the World’ Chyna.

No Mercy 1999 – Good Housekeeping

Chyna makes history when she challenges Jeff Jarrett for the Intercontinental Title in a Good Housekeeping Match.

Truly The Chosen One (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett remembers his final run in WCW, while giving some rare insight to what brought the defunct company down.

Spring Stampede 2000 – The Chosen One Triumphs

Jeff Jarrett lives up to his moniker by battling Diamond Dallas Page for the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Title.

Slamboree 2000 – Rumble in a Triple Cage

Jeff Jarrett shows a readiness to rumble by facing DDP and David Arquette for the WCW World Title in a unique steel cage.

Nitro 05/15/2000 – Natural Rivals

Jeff Jarrett is faced with a rare honor when he defends the WCW World Heavyweight Title against Ric Flair.

Greed 2001 – Kiss for a Rhodes

Jeff Jarrett partners with Ric Flair to battle the father and son duo of Dusty and Dustin Rhodes under some special stipulations.

Shocked By The Call (Interview)

Jeff Jarrett reflects on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and his future in sports entertainment.

WWE Hall of Fame 2018 – Strutting into the Hall of Fame

Jeff Jarrett’s career of greatness is immortalized as he struts into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Women’s Evolution

MSG 07/30/1979 – Evolutionary Origins

Witness Fabulous Moolah and Kitty Adams battle Joyce Grable and Vivian St. John in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Tag Team Match.

Championship Wrestling 05/05/1984 – Real Golden Girls

Princess Victoria and Velvet McInytre battle Wendi Richter and Peggy Lee for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WrestleMania I – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

With Fabulous Moolah in Leilani Kai’s ear, Cyndi Lauper supports Wendi Richter in challenging Kai for the WWE Women’s Title.

MSG 11/25/1985 – The Original Screwjob

In a controversial bout, Fabulous Moolah competes under the mask of Spider Lady to capture the WWE Women’s Championship from Wendi Richter.

07/24/1987 – Sherri’s Fabulous Opportunity

In the early stages of her sensational career, Sherri Martel challenges Fabulous Moolah for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Royal Rumble 1988 – Glamourous Explosion

Jimmy Hart’s Glamour Girls defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against The Jumping Bomb Angels.

Prime Time Wrestling 11/08/1988 – A Rockin’ Sensation

Rockin’ Robin takes to the ring to challenge Sensational Sherri for the WWE Women’s Championship.

All American Wrestling 12/26/1993 – Blayze of Glory

Alundra Blayze and Heidi Lee Morgan clash in the final round of the tournament to crown a new WWE Women’s Champion.

SummerSlam 1995 – A Massive Accomplishment

Alundra Blayze puts her reign as WWE Women’s Champion on the line in a match against the massive Bertha Faye.

WrestleMania XIV – More than Marvelous

Sable and ‘Marvelous’ Marc Mero take to the ring to battle Luna and Goldust in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Chyna makes history when she challenges Jeff Jarrett for the Intercontinental Title in a Good Housekeeping Match.

Survivor Series 2001 – Six Pack Stratusfaction

Trish Stratus looks to seize a golden opportunity by competing in a Six-Pack Challenge for the Women’s Championship.

Survivor Series 2002 – Taking It to the Street

Victoria and Trish Stratus prove to be deadly on the streets in this Hardcore Match for the WWE Women’s Title.

RAW 06/30/2003 – A Golden Debut

Gail Kim makes an incredible impact on the WWE Universe by making her in-ring debut in a Battle Royal for the WWE Women’s Title.

RAW 11/24/2003 – Caged Heat

For the first time ever, two women battle within the confines of a Steel Cage as Lita goes one-on-one with Victoria.

WrestleMania XX – Hairy Stipulations

Molly Holly puts her hair on the line when challenging Victoria for the coveted WWE Women’s Championship.

SmackDown 05/06/2004 – Jacqueline Makes History

A historic match becomes an instant classic after Jacqueline challenges Chavo Guerrero for the Cruiserweight Championship.

RAW 12/06/2004 – The Main Event

History is made when Lita and Trish Stratus battle for the Women’s Championship in the main event of Monday Night RAW!

WrestleMania 22 – The Inmate Runs the Asylum

Mickie James looks to take her place in history by challenging Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship.

OVW 12/23/2006 – Rising Phoenix

Long before the Women’s Revolution, Beth Phoenix and Katie Lea defied convention in this epic Ladder Match for the OVW Women’s Championship.

FCW 02/14/2010 – The Queen of FCW

Florida Championship Wrestling sees AJ Lee and Serena battle for the right to be called the ‘Queen of FCW’.

SmackDown 05/14/2010 – Cool Hand Layla

Layla carves her name into history when Beth Phoenix defends the WWE Women’s Championship against both members of LayCool.

Superstars 10/14/2010 – What’s Your Favorite Match?

Relive a “stone cold” classic in this battle between Alicia Fox and Melina to see who really is tough enough.

TLC 2010 – Bringing Hart to the Table

Beth Phoenix partners with Natalya to take on the duo known as LayCool in a Tag Team Tables Match.

Survivor Series 2011 – The Glamazon’s Triumph

Beth Phoenix puts the Divas Championship on the line against Eve Torres in a Lumberjill Match.

Money in the Bank 2013 07/14/2013 – Crazy in Charge

Two old friends make bitter rivals when AJ Lee defends the Divas Championship against Kaitlyn.

NXT 07/24/2013 – A Paige Out of History

Emma and Paige face each other for the honor of becoming the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion.

NXT TakeOver 05/29/2014 – Family Ties

In his daughter’s corner, Ric Flair encourages Charlotte while she battles Natalya with her uncle, Bret Hart, by her side.

SummerSlam 2014 – Ambition, Revenge, and Betrayal

Sibling rivalry causes problems for Brie Bella when she takes to the ring for revenge on Stephanie McMahon.

NXT TakeOver: Rival 02/11/2015 – Four for the Gold

The Four Horsewomen of NXT battle each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

RAW 02/23/2015 – Give Divas a Chance

Before the Women’s Evolution took off, The Bella Twins battled Paige and Emma in effort to earn respect for the Divas Division.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 08/22/2015 – Silencing the Critics

Bayley looks to silence her critics by challenging Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship in this classic.

WrestleMania 32 – The Revolution Steals the Show

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte shed their ‘divas’ image by battling for the reborn WWE Women’s Championship.

Hell in a Cell 2016 – Hell Hath No Fury

For the first time, two women meet in the cell when Charlotte Flair challenges Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title.

NXT 06/28/2017 – Last Woman Standing

Nikki Cross looks to knock Asuka off her pedestal by challenging her for the NXT Women’s Title in a Last Woman Standing Match.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III 08/19/2017 – The Undefeated Champion

In her last match in NXT, Asuka makes history by defending the NXT Women’s Title against Ember Moon.

Mae Young Classic Episode 4 – The Pirate Princess Sets Sail

As the first annual Mae Young Classic begins, Kairi Sane sets sail on a voyage by facing Tessa Blanchard.

NXT 01/10/2018 – Baszler Proves a Point

Shayna Baszler sends an emphatic message to NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon in this bout against Dakota Kai.

Royal Rumble 2018 – Rumble for All

History is made when the women of WWE compete in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Elimination Chamber 2018 – Eliminating Barriers

The women of Monday Night RAW battle for the RAW Women’s Title in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

WrestleMania 34 – The Empress and The Queen

Charlotte Flair looks to prove that she is ready for Asuka when they clash for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WrestleMania 34 – Getting Rowdy at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey makes an impactful in-ring debut by teaming with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.