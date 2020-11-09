wrestling / News
This Week’s New Content Schedule For WWE Network: Best Of Eddie Guerrero, Brothers Of Destruction, More
WWE has revealed the list of new programs that will be available on the WWE Network this week. Here’s the full slate:
Monday, November 9
Chasing Glory with Rey & Dominik Mysterio – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET
Tuesday, November 10
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Nikki Cross – 10 AM ET on demand
The Best of WWE: The Best of Eddie Guerrero – 12 PM ET on demand
Wednesday, November 11
Monday Night Raw (10/12/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: John Cena – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump: The Godfather, Pete Dunne, Lacey Evans & Tyrese Haliburton – 10 AM ET
WWE Tribute to the Troops Marathon – 12 PM ET
Thursday, November 12
Notsam Wrestling – 10 AM ET on demand
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (11/11/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, November 13
WWE The Day Of: Hell in a Cell 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand
Swerve City Podcast: Jake Atlas – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: Hell in a Cell 2020 – 7:30 PM ET
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 14
WWE Main Event (10/29/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand
Drew & A: Powerlifters Part 2: Kai Green & Mike O’Hearn – 10 AM ET on demand
Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Toni Storm – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 135 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Catch Grand Prix #1 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 103 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
Sunday, November 15
Friday Night SmackDown (10/9/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Brothers of Destruction – 10 AM ET on demand
The New Day: Feel The Power: The Great TV Tournament Part 1 – 10 AM ET on demand
Brothers of Destruction – 8 PM ET
