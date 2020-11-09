WWE has revealed the list of new programs that will be available on the WWE Network this week. Here’s the full slate:

Monday, November 9

Chasing Glory with Rey & Dominik Mysterio – 10 AM ET on demand

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET

Tuesday, November 10

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Nikki Cross – 10 AM ET on demand

The Best of WWE: The Best of Eddie Guerrero – 12 PM ET on demand

Wednesday, November 11

Monday Night Raw (10/12/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: John Cena – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump: The Godfather, Pete Dunne, Lacey Evans & Tyrese Haliburton – 10 AM ET

WWE Tribute to the Troops Marathon – 12 PM ET

Thursday, November 12

Notsam Wrestling – 10 AM ET on demand

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (11/11/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, November 13

WWE The Day Of: Hell in a Cell 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand

Swerve City Podcast: Jake Atlas – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE The Day Of: Hell in a Cell 2020 – 7:30 PM ET

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 14

WWE Main Event (10/29/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand

Drew & A: Powerlifters Part 2: Kai Green & Mike O’Hearn – 10 AM ET on demand

Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Toni Storm – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 135 – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw Catch Grand Prix #1 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 103 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

Sunday, November 15

Friday Night SmackDown (10/9/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Brothers of Destruction – 10 AM ET on demand

The New Day: Feel The Power: The Great TV Tournament Part 1 – 10 AM ET on demand

Brothers of Destruction – 8 PM ET