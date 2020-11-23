WWE Network Debuting New Series WWE Icons in 2021

WWE has announced a new series, WWE Icons, arriving to the Network in 2021. The company aired the first promo for the series, which you can see below, during Survivor Series.

Described as a branch of the WWE Network Documentaries arm of production, the show looks to feature profiles on WWE stars such as Rob Van Dam, Lex Luger, Yokozuna, Davey Boy Smith and Beth Phoenix, all of whom are shown in the trailer.