WWE Network to Stream EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show Head-to-Head Against AEW Fight for the Fallen

– WWE has announced that the WWE Network will be streaming the EVOLVE Wrestling 10th Anniversary Celebration event head-to-head against AEW. The card is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the same night as AEW Fight for the Fallen. The Network will stream the event at 8:00 pm EST, head-to-head against the AEW show which will stream for free on B/R Live.

WWE also will have several WWE wrestlers on the EVOLVE show, including Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle.

