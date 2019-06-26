wrestling / News
WWE Network to Stream EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show Head-to-Head Against AEW Fight for the Fallen
– WWE has announced that the WWE Network will be streaming the EVOLVE Wrestling 10th Anniversary Celebration event head-to-head against AEW. The card is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the same night as AEW Fight for the Fallen. The Network will stream the event at 8:00 pm EST, head-to-head against the AEW show which will stream for free on B/R Live.
WWE also will have several WWE wrestlers on the EVOLVE show, including Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle.
You can check out the full announcement from WWE below:
EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary special to stream live on WWE Network
WWE today announced that EVOLVE Wrestling’s 10th Anniversary Celebration will stream live around the world on WWE Network on Saturday, July 13, at 8 ET/5 PT from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.
EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Celebration will feature the return of EVOLVE alumni, as Adam Cole will defend the NXT Championship against WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa, and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak will face NXT Superstar Matt Riddle. In addition, EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Celebration will feature NXT Superstars Arturo Ruas and Babatunde, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Eddie Kingston, WWN Champion JD Drake and many more. Additional matches will be announced in the near future.
“EVOLVE was the birthplace for many current WWE and NXT Superstars, so it is only fitting that their 10th Anniversary Celebration will be showcased live on WWE Network,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative.
For tickets to EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, click here.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says Talent Can’t Just Read Scripts Verbatim: ‘You’ve Gotta Make It Your Own’
- Mick Foley Recalls Convincing Undertaker to Start Hell in a Cell on the Roof, Kevin Sullivan Saying The Match Ended The Monday Night War
- Seth Rollins Reacts to Criticism Over Will Ospreay Tweets – Ospreay, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho & More Comment on Feud
- Seth Rollins Says He’s Absolutely Satisfied With WWE Creative Process, Says Jon Moxley ‘Took His Ball and Went Home’