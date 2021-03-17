WWE Network FAQ Updated With Info About Peacock Switch, Users To Get Credited For Cancelled Accounts

As noted earlier today, WWE issued an email to subscribers informing them that the WWE Network will officially end in the US on April 4, with Peacock becoming the new home of WWE content. WWE Network on Peacock officially launches tomorrow.

In the meantime, WWE has updated the FAQ section of the WWE Network website, letting customers know that they will get prorated refunds to cover subscription costs once the app ends. The accounts will not switch over, but instead be cancelled entirely. Users will have to sign up for Peacock to continue watching the Network after April 4. Another email will be sent to subscribers in the next few days with more information. Here are the relevant questions from the FAQ:

Once I lose access to WWE Network, will I get a credit for the remaining balance on my account?

Yes. We will credit the portion of your subscription that cannot be used after the WWE network standalone app sunsets in the United States.

* For Gift Card subscribers, this will come in the form of an exchange program where you’ll be able to choose from among 300+ gift cards.

* For Credit Card, Debit Card or PayPal subscribers, credit will be applied to the same payment method that was billed.

* For Apple or Roku subscribers, credit will applied back to your Apple or Roku account.

What about these other WWE Network gift cards I’ve purchased? What can I do with these?

WWE Network is now on Peacock. As a result you are no longer able to redeem your WWE Network Gift Card for a subscription.

Don’t worry, WWE Network has partnered with InComm Incentives to issue you a credit which can be redeemed for gift cards from hundreds of top-name brands — including retailers and restaurants — or a general-use card from American Express or Visa.

This program will be available shortly. Please check back over the next few days for additional details.

Why was my account cancelled?

WWE Network is moving to Peacock in the U.S, so we’ve begun preparations to make that happen.

* U.S. Subscribers who purchased through Apple will begin to cancel on March 18th. Any time left on those subscriptions will be credited back to Apple appropriately.

* U.S. Subscribers through other payment methods, like Roku, Google or direct with Credit Card, Debit Card, Gift Card or PayPal, will not renew on the next billing cycle date.

Why does my account show a Subscription End Date?

We’ve disabled automatic billing for subscribers in the U.S. Your account will remain active only through your next billing date. If your next billing date is after April 4th your subscription will be cancelled on April 4th and you will receive a credit for the remaining time on your subscription. To continue enjoying WWE Network content, sign up for Peacock.