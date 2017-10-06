WWE News: WWE Network Flashback Friday Schedule, WWE Stars Attend NFL Game

– Here is today’s flashback Friday content that will air on the WWE Network…

* 3PM EST – WWE ECW, 10/5/2009: Despite his continued efforts to attain a shot at the ECW Title, William Regal’s plans are thwarted by the return of ECW GM Tiffany. (NEW)

* 4 PM EST – RAW Flashback, 10/5/2014: Dean Ambrose and John Cena’s shared desire for revenge on Seth Rollins leads them to the main event as they are forced to coexist once again to take on Rollins, Kane, and Randy Orton. (NEW)

* 6:25 PM EST – Prime Time Wrestling, 10/6/1986: Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan host Prime Time Wrestling featuring The Hart Foundation, Billy Jack Haynes, and many more!

* 8 PM EST – WWE Battleground 2013, 10/6/2013: Daniel Bryan vs Randy Orton for the vacant WWE Title. Rob Van Dam vs Alberto Del Rio for World Heavyweight Title in a Hardcore Rules Match.

– Noam Dar, Tyson Kidd, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil attended last night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL game. Check out some photos below…