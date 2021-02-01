wrestling / News
WWE Network Launches Free Black History Month Section
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE Network is celebrating Black History Month with a free section featuring content honoring Black superstars. The Network launched the free section here, which has a host of carousels titled as follows:
* Best of WWE’s Black Superstars
* Honoring Black Stories
* Black Voices in Sports-Entertainment
* Best Black Tag Teams in WWE History
* Celebrating Black Female Superstars
* Black Superstars of the 1970s and 1970s
* Black Superstar Firsts
* Power of Positivity
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Decision To Move WWE Network To Peacock, Steroid Use In Wrestling
- 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Order of Entrants, More
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Responds to Fans Tweeting About Wanting to See Him Return at the Royal Rumble