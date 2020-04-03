wrestling / News
WWE Network Launches in the Middle East
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
The WWE Network has officially launched in the Middle East to celebrate the launch of WrestleMania 36. The WWE Middle East Twitter account announced that the Network has launched. The service will cost $9.99 with the first month free. The service will, like the Network elsewhere, have WrestleMania available to stream Sunday and Monday morning at 2 AM AST.
سارعوا بالاشتراك في WWE Network وشاهدوا عرض ريسلمانيا ٣٦ الأسبوع القادم يومي ٥ و ٦ إبريل الساعة ٢ صباحا بتوقيت السعودية #WrestleMania #WWENetwork @WWENetwork @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yqJ1G624hm
— WWE MENA (@WWEmena) April 2, 2020
