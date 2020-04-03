wrestling / News

WWE Network Launches in the Middle East

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series, Top 10

The WWE Network has officially launched in the Middle East to celebrate the launch of WrestleMania 36. The WWE Middle East Twitter account announced that the Network has launched. The service will cost $9.99 with the first month free. The service will, like the Network elsewhere, have WrestleMania available to stream Sunday and Monday morning at 2 AM AST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading