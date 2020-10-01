wrestling / News

WWE Network: More Content Dropping on the Network This Month, Big E vs. Kofi Kingston on UUDD, Stock Update

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series, Top 10

– WWE revealed new content that will be released on the WWE Network for the month of October. You can see the full list below.

Live events include NXT TakeOver 31, which is set for Sunday, October 4. Also, there will be new episodes of Chronicle, Untold, Story Time Season 4, and The Day Of.

– It’s a clash of The New Day teammates as Big E faces Kofi Kingston in Nidhogg for UpUpDownDown. That video is available below:

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up at $40.84 per share today. Since that time, it’s dropped to $40.34, where it currently sits as of writing this.

