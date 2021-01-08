wrestling / News
WWE Network No Longer Available In India In Current Form
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the WWE Network will no longer be available in its current form in India, as WWE sold the Indian rights to SONY, its TV provider.
Those in India who tried to renew the network got the follwoing message: “We’d like to inform you that beginning January 2021, WWE Network in India will exclusively be available via SonyLIV. As a result, your current WWE Network subscription will not renew. You can still catch your favorite WWE action on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. Please check out local listings for more details about when this programming is scheduled in your local area.“
