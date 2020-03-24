WWE Network Not Available In Middle East or North Africa

A fan from Saudi Arabia noted on Twitter that they were unable to access content on the WWE Network even with a subscription, as videos were locked. A representative from the Network noted that the service is not available in Saudi Arabia until further notice.

The fan wrote: “I am from saudia Arabia and i have problem watching old raw episodes alot of the are locked and i have subscription but it show me this massage. Last night the network was fine.”

WWE Network replied: “Hi! Thank you for reaching out. Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience. WWE Network will not be available in Saudi Arabia until further notice.”

The WWE help page linked says that the “WWE Network will not be available in the Middle East and North Africa until further notice due to contractual obligations with OSN.”

OSN is the top pay-TV network in the Middle East and North Africa. WWE previously announced a five-year deal as a premium, linear channel back in February 2015. WWE expanded its agreement with Saudi Arabia back in November, but haven’t signed a new deal for the MENA region yet.

@AskWWENetwork

i am from saudia Arabia and i have problem watching old raw episodes alot of the are locked

and i have subscription but it show me this massage last night the network was fine pic.twitter.com/a1pdQdf3PB — Fahad | ⚖ (@fahd_a4) March 24, 2020