WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Raw 25 Pre-Show, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, and New Ride Along

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Monday, January 22 will see the Raw 25th anniversary pre-show. The pre-show will have a panel featuring Renée Young, David Otunga, and Peter Rosenberg.

– After the 25th anniversary of Raw debuts on the USA Network, the WWE Network will air a new episode of WWE Ride Along. Here’s an official synopsis:

“Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take the Yep Movement on the road, meanwhile The Usos and Naomi play an epic game of Tag Team Tune Challenge!”

– Tuesday, January 23 will feature a new edition of 205 Live at 10:30 pm EST.

– Wednesday, January 24 will feature a new edition of NXT at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the lineup for the show:

* Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream in a Number One Contender’s match for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and challenger Shanya Baszler have a sitdown before their showdown at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

* No Way José is set for action.

– Thursday, January 25 will feature week two of the Mixed Match Challenge at 10:00 pm EST. Week two features The Miz and Asuka versus Big E and Carmella

– Friday, January 26 will feature a Flashback Friday marathon, showcasing “43 Years of the United States Championship.”

– Saturday, January 27 will feature a new edition of This Week in WWE at 3PM EST. The NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia pre-show will start at 7:00 pm EST. TakeOver’s show will start at 8:00 pm EST.

– Sunday, January 28 will feature a two-hour Kickoff show for the Royal Rumble starting at 5:00 pm EST. The four-hour Royal Rumble event will then start at 7:00 pm EST.