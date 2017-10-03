WWE News: WWE Network Offering Three Free Months, ‘Too Sweet’ Sign Spotted at Raw

– WWE is emailing some former Network subscribers a promotion where they would get the Network free for three months. This would include Sunday’s Hell In A Cell PPV, WWE TLC on October 22nd, NXT Takeover on November 18th, WWE Survivor Series on November 19th, and WWE Clash of Champions on December 17th.

– At last night’s WWE Raw, there was a “Too Sweet” sign in the crowd, it featured the WWE-trademarked hand gesture. WWE does a “signs” segment during a commercial break at TV tapings where they will highlight signs from the audience and show it on the big screen. The “Too Sweet” sign was shown during last night’s “signs” segment, with ring announcer JoJo acknowledging it.

Credit: wrestlinginc.com