WWE Network on Peacock Schedule This Week Includes Day 1 PPV

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the Day 1 PPV on Saturday.

Monday, December 27

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, December 28

The Best of WWE: Best of 2021 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, December 29

Monday Night Raw (11/29/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (12/28/21)

Thursday, December 30

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, December 31

205 Live – 10 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Saturday, January 1

WWE Main Event (12/16/21)

La Previa: WWE Day 1 2022 (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 202

wXw We Love Wrestling 17

WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Day 1 Kickoff 2022 – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Day 1 2022 – 8 PM ET

Sunday, January 2

Friday Night SmackDown (12/3/21) (also available on free tier)