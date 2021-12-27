wrestling / News

WWE Network on Peacock Schedule This Week Includes Day 1 PPV

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Day 1 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the Day 1 PPV on Saturday.

Monday, December 27
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, December 28
The Best of WWE: Best of 2021 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, December 29
Monday Night Raw (11/29/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (12/28/21)

Thursday, December 30
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, December 31
205 Live – 10 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Saturday, January 1
WWE Main Event (12/16/21)
La Previa: WWE Day 1 2022 (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 202
wXw We Love Wrestling 17
WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Day 1 Kickoff 2022 – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Day 1 2022 – 8 PM ET

Sunday, January 2
Friday Night SmackDown (12/3/21) (also available on free tier)

